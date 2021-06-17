Gambia: Could a Report of the Auditor General Be Kept Secret By the National Assembly?

15 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

It is important to help the Gambian population to understand the office of the Auditor General.

Section 160 of the Constitution requires the Auditor General to submit a report to the National Assembly on an annual basis. Section 160(1)(c) states:

"The Auditor-General shall at least once in every year audit and report on the public accounts of The Gambia, the accounts of all offices and authorities of the Government of The Gambia, the accounts of the courts, the accounts of the National Assembly and the accounts of all Public Enterprises."

Should the National Assembly fail to discuss the report section 160(e) stipulates:

"The Auditor-General shall after his or her annual reports on the accounts of the Government of The Gambia, of all offices and authorities of the Government, of the courts and of the National Assembly have been discussed in the National Assembly, cause the same to be published for public information:

Provided that where there is any undue delay in the discussion of any such accounts in the National Assembly, the Auditor-General may publish his or her report in advance of such discussion."

Hence the National Assembly cannot prevent the Auditor from publishing his report.

Furthermore the Auditor General is more powerful than this. If the Auditor-General discovers any corrupt practice during an audit exercise section 160(5) states:

"Wherever discrepancies of a criminal or fraudulent nature are discovered during the audit of accounts by the Auditor-General, he or she shall immediately cause a report of his or her findings to be submitted to the Inspector-General of Police."

Hence it should be clear to all readers that the Constitution has made the Auditor General to be completely independent of the National Assembly as far as transparency is concerned in ensuring public access to his or her report and combating corruption detected during audit exercise.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X