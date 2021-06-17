Gambia: 31-Year-Old Driver Apprehended With 4 Bundles of Suspected Cannabis

Dominic Manga, a 31-year-old driver, has been arrested with four bundles of suspected cannabis, the police have reported.

Manga was intercepted by security officers; his vehicle was searched and 4 bundles of suspected cannabis were discovered in the booth of the vehicle.

The police said personnel of the Kanifing Region combined security task-force, conducted routine patrols around Kanifing, Old Jeshwang, Tabokoto, Bakoteh, Kololi, Kotu, among other areas within KM.

"During the patrols, a taxi car with registration number KM 1467 D driven by 31-year-old Dominic Manga was intercepted. Security check was conducted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of 4 bundles of suspected cannabis hidden in the boot of the vehicle," the police said.

They indicated that the said driver was arrested and handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for necessary actions.

"Two other individuals Omar Kambi and Sarjo Touray were arrested for stealing. The suspects are helping the Police in their investigations," the police said.

The police called on members of the public to volunteer and inform the police about criminal activities within their communities.