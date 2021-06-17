Gambia: Bundung Councillor Commends IEC Voter Registration Officers

15 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Councilor of Bundung Six Junction Ward Sulayman Jammeh, has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) voter registration officers in his Ward for the good job they are doing.

Jammeh said he has been sensitizing people in his Ward to register and so far, the turnout is promising.

"To me, the process should not be politicalized," he said.

Councilor Jammeh said he heard the attestation saga involving the Alkalo of Bundung which he has not witnessed in his Ward and has not received any complaint regarding attestation.

"I know the Alkalo of Bundung very well and he is not that kind of person. I know it is difficult to get attested by him in order to acquire national documents because he does not joke when it comes to telling people to pay money before being attested and this is not his attitude," he said.

Jammeh said since the general registration of voters commenced, he has not yet received any complaint regarding the process, because he has been monitoring the process since its commencement.

"I even initiated a ticketing system just to ensure there is peace in the process. I do all this in order to add value to the process," he noted.

Jammeh said the measures put in place in his Ward, does not provide room for the politicization of the voter registration process.

