Gambia: Jarra Central Farmland Dispute Between Suluko, Sare Jama Communities Still Unresolved

15 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

The dispute over farmlands between the communities of Suluko and Sare Jama villages in Jarra Central District continues to simmer, without any possible resolution in sight. A recent fire incident alleged to have been cause by a contending village in this farmland dispute nearly claimed some compounds in Suluko, when villagers of Sare Jama allegedly left fires burning from their farmlands uncontrolled, and this reached the outskirts of Suluko village. The fire incident is said to have happened on Thursday 10th June 2021 during the evening, when the villagers of Sare Jama went to burn slashes left in their farms to dry, in preparation for the farming season.

Lamin Ceesay, the Alkalo of Suluko village accused one Laalo Baldeh of causing the fire out break which later burned a nearby forest park.

According to Ceesay, Baldeh always instigates his people during this time of the year, to cause such problems between the two communities; that he has reported him to the Jappineh Police Station on three occasions regarding the same issue, but the problem still persist.

Ceesay alleged that the uncontrolled fire led to the burning of the community forest and the destruction of small ruminant and cattle grazing areas, as it approached some compounds in his village, where there is no fire belt for protection of the village.

According to Ceesay, the incident has been reported to Abdoulie Camara the Forestry Officer-in-charge of the area, who lives in Jarra Bureng, but was yet to visit the scene up to the time of going to press. Ceesay said Suluko village is one of the oldest communities in the area.

When contacted by this reporter, Forestry Officer Camara confirmed receiving the information from the Suluko Alkalo; that he is fully aware of the land dispute between these two communities and said he will not allow them to use their differences to destroy the country's forest cover and natural resource.

He however said that the fire incident was not reported to him on time, in order to determine how and where the fire started.

On his part, Laalo Baldeh of Sare Jama village strongly denied that he and his children did not start the fire.

When asked, Bouye Baldeh, the Alkalo of Sare Jama village said that he was not even aware of the fire incident. He however said that the Alkalo of Suluko village was their stranger and was given the land that he now calls Suluko village, to settle.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X