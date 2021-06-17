Gambia: State Lawyer to Call Three More Witnesses in Diplomatic Passport Scandal Case

State Counsel Patrick Gomez has asked the Court to accord him time until July, to bring his three remaining witnesses in the ongoing diplomatic passport scandal case.

The accused persons Mansa Sumareh, former State House driver and Ebrima J. Sanneh, former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are standing trial on charges of conspiracy and forgery, after being accused of conspiring among themselves to procure Gambian Diplomatic passports.

The case which was scheduled for yesterday Tuesday 15th June 2021 for the appearance of Prosecution Witness Six (PW 6) Ndey Awa Cham, stalled because she was not in Court.

Lawyer Gomez said his witness was unavailable and thus urged the Court to adjourn the matter to July, to enable him call the remaining witnesses. State Counsel Gomez further indicated that he will be able to finish with his remaining witness in July.

Defence Counsel for the two accused persons Segga Gaye, did not object to Lawyer Gomez's application, and told the Court that he has four witnesses including the two accused persons, to finish the case.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh asked them to take multiple dates for the case with the intention to expedite the trial. Both parties agreed on eight days in July, to deal with their witnesses.

The case was then adjourned to the 6th of July 2021 at 11:00 am for hearing of PW6.