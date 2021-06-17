Gambia: State Lawyer to Call Three More Witnesses in Diplomatic Passport Scandal Case

16 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

State Counsel Patrick Gomez has asked the Court to accord him time until July, to bring his three remaining witnesses in the ongoing diplomatic passport scandal case.

The accused persons Mansa Sumareh, former State House driver and Ebrima J. Sanneh, former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are standing trial on charges of conspiracy and forgery, after being accused of conspiring among themselves to procure Gambian Diplomatic passports.

The case which was scheduled for yesterday Tuesday 15th June 2021 for the appearance of Prosecution Witness Six (PW 6) Ndey Awa Cham, stalled because she was not in Court.

Lawyer Gomez said his witness was unavailable and thus urged the Court to adjourn the matter to July, to enable him call the remaining witnesses. State Counsel Gomez further indicated that he will be able to finish with his remaining witness in July.

Defence Counsel for the two accused persons Segga Gaye, did not object to Lawyer Gomez's application, and told the Court that he has four witnesses including the two accused persons, to finish the case.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh asked them to take multiple dates for the case with the intention to expedite the trial. Both parties agreed on eight days in July, to deal with their witnesses.

The case was then adjourned to the 6th of July 2021 at 11:00 am for hearing of PW6.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X