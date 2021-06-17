Angola/Tunisia: Angola Beat Tunisia, Qualify for African Final

Luanda — The Angolan senior female handball team qualified, this Wednesday, for the final of the African championship of the category being held in Cameroon, after defeating Tunisia by 27-23, following extra time.

The teams were tied at 21 goals in the 60th minute and in the 10 extra minutes Filipe Cruz's side were more effective, scoring six goals against two from their opponents.

It was a very balanced game in which the Angolan side left in disadvantage to the break (11-12).

In the second half, the national team showed a certain dynamism, scoring four goals in the first seven minutes, a period in which they also managed to keep their goal impregnable, and went ahead in the scoreboard with a difference of two goals (14-12), but everything got more complicated until the end of the 60th minute, which ended in 21-21.

Anxiety seems to have taken hold of the players of both teams in the final straight, as they missed successive shots, including from the penalty spot.

Angola's opponents in their 15th final will come out of the game between Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville, to happen in an hour.