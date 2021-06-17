Angola/Tunisia: Angola Beat Tunisia, Qualify for African Final

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan senior female handball team qualified, this Wednesday, for the final of the African championship of the category being held in Cameroon, after defeating Tunisia by 27-23, following extra time.

The teams were tied at 21 goals in the 60th minute and in the 10 extra minutes Filipe Cruz's side were more effective, scoring six goals against two from their opponents.

It was a very balanced game in which the Angolan side left in disadvantage to the break (11-12).

In the second half, the national team showed a certain dynamism, scoring four goals in the first seven minutes, a period in which they also managed to keep their goal impregnable, and went ahead in the scoreboard with a difference of two goals (14-12), but everything got more complicated until the end of the 60th minute, which ended in 21-21.

Anxiety seems to have taken hold of the players of both teams in the final straight, as they missed successive shots, including from the penalty spot.

Angola's opponents in their 15th final will come out of the game between Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville, to happen in an hour.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X