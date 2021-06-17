Angola - Huawei Invests Usd 60 Million in Technology Centres

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Huawei announced Wednesday it had invested USD 60 million in construction of two technology training centres in Angola, with capacity for 2,000 young people.

Speaking to the press after an audience granted by President João Lourenço, the director of the Chinese multinational in Angola, Chu Xiaoxin, said that the centres would help to find talent in the telecommunications and information technology sector.

He said that the project was part of the programme for development of the digital economy in the country.

Chu Xiaoxin said that, during the audience, the delegation from the multinational company had given President João Lourenço information about the execution of projects and the company's contribution in Angola.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, founded in 1987, is a multinational network and telecommunications equipment company, based in the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China.

It is the largest supplier of networking and telecommunications equipment in the world, having overtaken Sweden's Ericsson in 2012.

President meets with albino association

Also on Wednesday, in another audience, the Head of State received the representative of the Albino Association of Angola, Manuel Vapor, who informed him about the problems that afflict people with albinism.

At the end of the meeting, Manuel Vapor expressed satisfaction with the results of the meeting, since he was able to inform the President on issues related to health, education and employment of the population with albinism.

The Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion (MASFAMU) was given the mission to create the best conditions to minimise the current situation of this fringe of society.

The association controls in 10 provinces of the country 1,400 persons with albinism.

By the way, the Secretary of State for Social Action, Elsa Maria Barber, who witnessed the meeting, said that the registration of people with the disease will continue, aiming at their best care.

