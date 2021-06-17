Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 228 Recoveries, 173 New Cases, 5 Deaths

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced Wednesday the recovery of 228 patients, 173 new infections and 5 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily clinical bulletin, 165 patients reside in Luanda, 45 in Huambo, 12 in Benguela and 6 in Huila.

Amongst the new cases, whose ages range from 1 to 91-year old, are 123 diagnosed in Luanda, 18 in Huambo, 10 in Zaire, 8 in Cuanza Sul, 7 in Huila, 4 in Cabinda, 1 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Bié and 1 in Cunene.

Luanda province reported 3 deaths and Huila 2.

The laboratories processed 1,874 samples in the same period.

In the treatment centres, 114 patients are hospitalised, while 128 are in institutional quarantine.

There are 2,294 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

The overall picture indicates 37,094 positive cases, with 847 deaths, 31,003 recovered and 5,244 active. Of the active ones, 17 are critical, 28 severe, 29 moderate, 40 mild and 5,130 asymptomatic.

