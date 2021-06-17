Angola: Unita Presents Bills to Fight Corruption

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The UNITA parliamentary group on Wednesday in Luanda presented two legislative initiatives to support the fight against corruption in Angola.

These are the draft laws on the Right of Petition and on the Exercise of the Democratic Right of Democratic Opposition", which the party's parliamentary bench leader, Liberty Chiaka, considers to have "strong impact on the consolidation of the Rule of Law".

According to the politician, who was speaking during a press conference, the two initiatives, already sent to the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, establish rules to regulate the exercise of fundamental political rights by Angolan citizens.

According to Liberty Chiaka, the diplomas may allow the direct participation of Angolans in governance, via petitions, denunciations, complaints, claims and suggestions.

He said that the two bills would establish a legal framework for the opposition to intervene in the preventive, successive and regular control of the effectiveness of the government's policies in the realisation of fundamental rights.

The opposition leader indicated, however, that their objective is to allow citizens to have a practical mechanism for the defence of personal rights and for the defence of the Constitution, as well as for the defence of laws or general interest.

