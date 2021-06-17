Angola: President Chairs State Reform Commission Meeting

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is presiding over Thursday (17), at the Presidential Palace, in Cidade Alta, the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Interministerial Commission for State Reform (CIRE).

According to a note issued by the Civil House of the President of the Republic, to which ANGOP had access, the agenda includes the approach to several issues that constitute the scope of the State Reform work.

Among them is the presentation of the Project of Simplification of Public Administration Procedures (SIMPLIFICA Project), whose aim is the modernisation, debureaucratisation, simplification, integration and optimisation of processes.

The meeting will also appraise several legal diplomas related to the management of Public Funds, the granting of Status and restructuring of the current Public Utility Organisations, as well as the General Regime of Administrative Offences, documents proposed by CIRE's member sectors.

The Inter-ministerial Commission for State Reform was created under Presidential Decree no. 15/18, of 19 February, for consultation, materialisation and monitoring of the actions of the State Reform Programme, and it is coordinated by the President of the Republic.

Its creation took into account the fact that State Reform is one of the fundamental axes of the five-year Government Programme, which, due to its multidimensional nature, is carried out by different ministerial departments, and aims to ensure the unity of meaning of the programmes, projects and concrete actions in their different dimensions.