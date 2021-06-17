Angola: Unicef Wants Children's Access to Vaccination Programme

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Angola, Ivan Yerovi, stressed the need to ensure that children have access to all vaccines to ensure full immunisation from birth to 15 months old.

Speaking to the Angolan newspaper Jornal de Angola during the commemorative days of June 16th, the Day of the African Child, Ivan Yerovi said that the fund is working with the Ministry of Health (MINSA) to strengthen the system, with particular emphasis on the reinforcement of the vaccine conservation system.

Ivan Yerovi considers relevant the areas of girls' education, combat and prevention of all forms of violence against children, particularly against girls.

According to the source, the implementation of several Social Cash Transfer programmes is currently under way, in Luanda and in three other pilot provinces, where some families, previously selected and with children under 5 years old, have access to a monetary amount for each child, thus contributing to increase the family income and at the same time contribute to access other services.

He added that UNICEF supports the Angolan government in various areas, of which five, among which the nutritional health of children, the training of technicians and the availability of nutritional supplements in some health units, are considered crucial for there to be a change in the lives of children.

Currently, UNICEF's programme in Angola is estimated to cost approximately USD 50 million, for the 2020-2022 period.

"UNICEF can contribute by building strong alliances and partnerships. Adding to the international good -practices that UNICEF brings to the country, partners can create policies and practices, always in the best interest of the child," he reinforced.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X