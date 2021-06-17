Angola: Unicef Wants Children's Access to Vaccination Programme

Luanda — The representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Angola, Ivan Yerovi, stressed the need to ensure that children have access to all vaccines to ensure full immunisation from birth to 15 months old.

Speaking to the Angolan newspaper Jornal de Angola during the commemorative days of June 16th, the Day of the African Child, Ivan Yerovi said that the fund is working with the Ministry of Health (MINSA) to strengthen the system, with particular emphasis on the reinforcement of the vaccine conservation system.

Ivan Yerovi considers relevant the areas of girls' education, combat and prevention of all forms of violence against children, particularly against girls.

According to the source, the implementation of several Social Cash Transfer programmes is currently under way, in Luanda and in three other pilot provinces, where some families, previously selected and with children under 5 years old, have access to a monetary amount for each child, thus contributing to increase the family income and at the same time contribute to access other services.

He added that UNICEF supports the Angolan government in various areas, of which five, among which the nutritional health of children, the training of technicians and the availability of nutritional supplements in some health units, are considered crucial for there to be a change in the lives of children.

Currently, UNICEF's programme in Angola is estimated to cost approximately USD 50 million, for the 2020-2022 period.

"UNICEF can contribute by building strong alliances and partnerships. Adding to the international good -practices that UNICEF brings to the country, partners can create policies and practices, always in the best interest of the child," he reinforced.