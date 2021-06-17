Angola: Journalists Assess Country's Mining Sector

16 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — A group of eight Media professionals, among journalists and image reporters, starts, this Wednesday (16), a field journey to the country's mining regions, with a view to make a real diagnosis of the geological activity and the investments in prospect in this sector, in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, the field trip covers the mines of Furi, Chitotolo, Cuango, Lulo, Luana, Uari, Camutue, Luinga (Lunda-Norte), as well as Catoca, Luaxe and the Diamond Development Pole of Lunda Sul, regions to be reported in 10 days, in an initiative of "Revista Angola Minas.

Later the tour will extend to the provinces of Huila (iron, gold and ornamental rocks), Namibe (ornamental rocks), Malanje (manganese), Cuanza Norte (lombige), Bengo (asphalt rocks), Uíge (copper mines), Cuanza Sul (quartz), Huambo (rare earths) and Bié (diamond cooperatives).

During the tour, journalists will have the chance to see on the ground the mining potential that the country has to offer investors.

According to figures from Endiama, national concessionaire of diamond mining rights throughout the country, in the first quarter of this year diamond revenues stood at US$220.3 million, with the sale of 1.1 million carats, increasing the contribution to the State coffer by 26.43 percent.

