Angola: Road Accident Death Toll Rises

Luanda — At least 1,043 people have died in Angola in the last five months, 267 more than in the same period of the previous year, the commander-general of the National Police, chief commissioner Paulo de Almeida said Wednesday.

Speaking to the press at the end of the 1st Ordinary Session of the National Traffic Planning Council chaired by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the police chief said that the deaths were the result of 4,974 road accidents over the last five months, 1,240 more than in the same period of the previous year,

He added that, of the accidents recorded, road traffic accidents were the most notable, with 516 deaths (+150), which represented 35 percent of the total, followed by collisions between cars and motorbikes and a total of 5,93 injuries (+1005).

For Paulo de Almeida, this increase is related to the deconfinement, since, in 2020, in this period, the country was in a State of Emergency and the confinement of people was more incisive, with the sanitary fences.

He also pointed out, as causes of accidents, violations of the Highway Code, speeding, dangerous manoeuvres, driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as the poor condition of vehicles and roads.

According to the final communiqué of this advisory body to the Holder of the Executive Power in matters relating to road and traffic planning, the meeting analysed the degree of execution of the actions contained in the National Strategy for Road Prevention and Safety (ENPSR 2019-2022).