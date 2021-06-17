Tanzania: CCM Constitution Remarks Draw Political Parties' Fury

Dar es Salaam — Political stakeholders yesterday reacted to the CCM secretary of Ideology and Publicity Shaka Hamdu Shaka's statement that the new constitution was not the ruling parties' priority, expressing hope that their meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan would give answers.

On Monday, Mr Shaka was quoted as telling elders in Tanga that the Union constitution was not CCM's priority, instead the ruling party was focused on national development. "CCM is focused on completing the execution of strategic projects, eradicating poverty, improving social services, creating conducive business climate, enhancing democracy, administering good governance and promoting respect to human rights," he was quoted as saying.

He warned opposition politicians to stop using the new constitution as a political agenda, saying the sixth phase government was now focused on improving the quality health services and provision of free and quality education.

He mentioned the other areas of focus as improving access to clean and safe water, enhancing provision of justice, access to low interest loans and increasing efficiency of the agricultural sector.

But, yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Ado Shaibu said during a meeting with President Hassan with leaders of political parties, the new constitution reviving process would be the main agenda."ACT-Wazalendo believes that the document is important for the country's development including improvement of the quality of education, health services and provision of clean and safe water," he said.

He added: "We don't believe the statement was President Hassan's position. Our belief is that this will be the main agenda during our meeting." According to him, three questions need to be answered as the country advocates resumption of the process including whether the process could continue without consensus; should Judge Joseph Warioba draft constitution be the starting point? or the proposed constitution that should be taken to the referendum as well as the structure of the Constitution Assembly (CA). Sauti ya Umma (Sau) secretary general Leopold Mahona said the process largely depended on the sitting president's political will.

"The process was started by President Jakaya Kikwete despite its absence in the CCM Election Manifesto 2010-2015. CCM could be accurate to reject the matter due to its absence in the 2020-2025 election manifesto, but President Hassan needs to have political will like former Mr Kikwete," he said.

NCCR-Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia said the constitution determined the country's life for over the next 60 years, observing that it was the document belonging to citizens and not individual political parties. Tanzania Constitution Forum chairman Hebron Mwakagenda said having spent billions of taxpayer money; demand for the process revival will continue using different approaches.