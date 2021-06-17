Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1 More Death and 38 New Infections Reported in Kef

16 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of coronavirus in the governorate of Kef. This takes fatality numbers to 333 in the region, the local health directorate announced Wednesday.

The region also saw 38 more COVID-19 cases, after results of 119 laboratory tests were released. This brings the total number of positive cases in the governorate to 9795, since the outbreak of the epidemic, including 9359 recoveries.

In addition, 73 COVID patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate of Kef, including 14 placed in intensive care, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

