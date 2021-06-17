Tunisia: Ben Alaya Calls On Local Authorities in Nabeul to Mobilise Efforts to Enforce Health Protocol

16 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Nissaf Ben Alaya, on Wednesday, called on the local and regional authorities to mobilize all efforts to implement the anti COVID-19 health protocol, including physical distancing in closed spaces, parties and gatherings in the summer season.

Ben Alaya told TAP, on the sidelines of her participation in the meeting of the local disaster control regional committee of, the reports of the Directorate of Health have highlighted the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in the governorate of Nabeul, specifically in the delegations of Nabeul and Hammamet (200 cases out of 100 thousand inhabitants).

She stressed the need to organise awareness campaigns and enforce the health protocol, mask wearing and physical distancing in the Cap Bon region, which is preparing to host summer visitors in the next 3 months.

