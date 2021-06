Tunis/Tunisia — 27,314 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on June 15, taking the overall number of jabs given since the launch of the national campaign to 1,433,269, the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The number of first shots delivered as of June 15 stands at 1,055,577 and second shots amounts to 377,692.

The number of people registered on evax platform, from the launch of the national vaccination campaign until Wednesday, is about 2,470,126, according to the same source.