Tunisia: Siliana-Covid-19 - One More Death and 141 People Infected

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death has been recorded in the governorate of Siliana as a result of the Coronavirus, an updated report published on Wednesday by the Regional Health Directorate said.

Similarly, 141 people in the region have tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing to 6,907 the number of infected people in the governorate since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 33 cases in Siliana, 48 cases in Bargou, 9 cases in Gaafour, 3 cases in Makther, 4 cases in Laaroussa, 7 cases in Sidi Bou Rouis, 2 cases in Errouhia and 14 cases in El Krib.

In addition, 36 COVID patients are currently admitted to the regional hospital of Siliana, including 7 placed in intensive care, while 34 others are receiving care in local hospitals in the governorate, according to the same source.