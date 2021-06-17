Tunisia: Mahdia-Covid-19 - One Death and 84 Positive Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — A 66-year-old COVID patient from the delegation of Bradaa in the governorate of Mahdia died on Wednesday, bringing to 387 the number of deaths in the region since the outbreak of the virus.

Moreover, 84 positive cases have been recorded in the governorate where the number of infected people has reached 13,525 since the spread of the epidemic.

The new cases of infection were detected in Mahdia (25 cases), Essouassi (21 cases), Bhira (15 cases), Chorbane (12 cases) and Melloulech (6 cases), according to the latest statistics provided by the Regional Health Directorate in Mahdia.

According to the same source, the number of patients recovered from the infection in the region has risen to 12,215 after the recovery of 75 patients while 923 cases still carry the virus.

In addition, 43,968 citizens so far have been administered the coronavirus vaccine in the governorate of Mahdia, including 1,945 who have received the second dose of the vaccine, the same source said.