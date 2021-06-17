Tanzania: Government Seeks New Investors to Revive Dormant Industries, Factories

Tanzania's government is looking for new investors for to invest on privatized nonfunctional factories and industries.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa during the impromptu Bunge question-and-answer session at the august House Thursday morning.

Reacting to the Ndanda MP David Mwambe's question, PM Majaliwa said that the government has decided so after forming a commission which reviewed the functionality status of all privatised industries and factories.

Mwambe sought know the sixth phase government's stance over privatised industries which are currently not functional.

"The government has taken over all the industries that are not functioning and they are being analyzed by the government and a team led by the treasury registrar later to send some ministers. Our goal is to give these industries to people who are capable of running them," Prime Minister Majaliwa said.

Additionally, the Premier urged citizens who are willing to invest in industries to grab the opportunity as he insisted, "Our aim is to boost industrial economy."