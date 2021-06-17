Tanzania: High Court Releases 18 More Suspected Uamsho Members

17 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustin Kapama

THE High Court, Dar es Salaam District Registry, Thursday granted the release of 18 suspected members of Uamusho Group, who were charged alongside others with some terrorist related offences.

Judge Lameck Mlacha ordered the immediate release from prison of the accused persons after receiving a "Nolle Prosequi" certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding to the termination e the criminal trial against them.

Nolle Prosequi is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.

In his certificate entered under section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), the DPP expressed his desire not to continue to prosecute the 18 accused persons in the charges they were facing.

Principal State Attorneys Paul Kadushi and Monica Mbogo as well as Senior State Attorney Mkunde Mshanga, who appeared before the court in today's proceedings, tendered the certificate in question on behalf of the DPP.

The discharge of 18 accused persons brings to 36 in total of members of Uamusho Group who have been set free following the decision by the DPP to discontinue the charges against them.

Two Muslim clerics, Sheikh Farid Hadi Ahmed and Mselem Ali Mselem, who were also among the accused persons in the trial, were the first to walk out of prison after the DPP dropped the charges against them on Tuesday.

The second batch involved 16 accused persons, who are also suspected as members of Uamusho Group, whose charges were terminated by the DPP on Wednesday.

In all these transactions, the court had been holding sessions through video conference arrangements from the High Court to Segerea Remand Prison and vice-versa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

