Uganda: Covid Test Requirement Proposal Sparks Anger in Districts

17 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)

A security proposal that seeks to compel people with emergency cases to present negative Covid-19 test certificates before they can be allowed to cross to other districts has sparked outrage.

Mr Edward Ochom, the director of police operations, indicated this week that one of the restrictions proposed is that whoever seeks to travel to another district, apart from Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, must show proof of Covid-19 negative results.

Daily Monitor was unable to independently speak to Mr Ochom to corroborate the information.

But Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said they have not yet received the proposal.

"They (security team) proposed that in their meeting. We are yet to sit and see how it can be implemented. As Ministry of Health, we are yet to get full details of the proposal so I cannot comment much on it," she said.

While the proposals aims to cut down infection rates across the country, the cost and time taken to get the results of the test may render its implementation a nightmare for those with emergencies.

Covid-19 tests cost on average about $65 (Shs228,173), which is way above the reach of majority of Ugandans. It also takes more than a day to get tests done and results released, considering the distances to the nearest testing centres.

Ms Dorothy Mpima, a resident in the Buikwe District, said the proposal is a waste of time because she has to cross to another district to go for the test.

"The nearest testing point from Njeru Municipality is in Jinja, which requires one to first cross to another district. The proposal will not be applicable," Ms Mpiima said.

Mr Julius Mwesigye a boda boda rider in Mbarara City, wondered how poor people can test for the disease when costs are way too high.

"Unless government provides it free of charge, then we can have tests done; otherwise we are going to keep using other different routes where there is no deployment," he said.

Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the Buikwe Resident District Commissioner, said she will not violate the presidential directive to give travel clearances to people even when they have negative Covid-19 results.

Ngora District chairperson Mike Odongo yesterday said under the current mode of testing where samples are gathered from upcountry districts and taken to Kampala, the new proposal cannot work.

"This kind of testing derails the fight, contacts cannot easily be traced. We need to take this testing closer to the people," he said.

Mr Andrew Keem Napaja, the chairperson of Moroto District, said while the proposal is good to safeguard against infections, the high cost of testing needs to be handled with the urgency it deserves.

By Franklin Draku, Simon Emwamu & Felix Ainebyoona, Derick Kissa, Enid Ninsiima

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X