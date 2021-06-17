Uganda: Covid Test Requirement Proposal Sparks Anger in Districts

A security proposal that seeks to compel people with emergency cases to present negative Covid-19 test certificates before they can be allowed to cross to other districts has sparked outrage.

Mr Edward Ochom, the director of police operations, indicated this week that one of the restrictions proposed is that whoever seeks to travel to another district, apart from Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, must show proof of Covid-19 negative results.

Daily Monitor was unable to independently speak to Mr Ochom to corroborate the information.

But Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, said they have not yet received the proposal.

"They (security team) proposed that in their meeting. We are yet to sit and see how it can be implemented. As Ministry of Health, we are yet to get full details of the proposal so I cannot comment much on it," she said.

While the proposals aims to cut down infection rates across the country, the cost and time taken to get the results of the test may render its implementation a nightmare for those with emergencies.

Covid-19 tests cost on average about $65 (Shs228,173), which is way above the reach of majority of Ugandans. It also takes more than a day to get tests done and results released, considering the distances to the nearest testing centres.

Ms Dorothy Mpima, a resident in the Buikwe District, said the proposal is a waste of time because she has to cross to another district to go for the test.

"The nearest testing point from Njeru Municipality is in Jinja, which requires one to first cross to another district. The proposal will not be applicable," Ms Mpiima said.

Mr Julius Mwesigye a boda boda rider in Mbarara City, wondered how poor people can test for the disease when costs are way too high.

"Unless government provides it free of charge, then we can have tests done; otherwise we are going to keep using other different routes where there is no deployment," he said.

Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the Buikwe Resident District Commissioner, said she will not violate the presidential directive to give travel clearances to people even when they have negative Covid-19 results.

Ngora District chairperson Mike Odongo yesterday said under the current mode of testing where samples are gathered from upcountry districts and taken to Kampala, the new proposal cannot work.

"This kind of testing derails the fight, contacts cannot easily be traced. We need to take this testing closer to the people," he said.

Mr Andrew Keem Napaja, the chairperson of Moroto District, said while the proposal is good to safeguard against infections, the high cost of testing needs to be handled with the urgency it deserves.

By Franklin Draku, Simon Emwamu & Felix Ainebyoona, Derick Kissa, Enid Ninsiima