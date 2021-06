Tanzanian Comedian Actor Jumanne Alela alias 'Mzee Matata' has passed away at the Muhimbili National Hospital, Dar es Salaam where he was undergoing treatments.

According to report, Mzee Matata passed away on Tuesday night after being hospitalized at the facility since 13th of June, this year.

The commedian will ne burried tomorrow at Buguruni Malapa cemeteries.