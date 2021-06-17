Nigeria: Emulate Late Osinowo's People - Oriented Politics, Political Leaders Urged

Political leaders and public office holders have been urged to emulate the impactful ,people -oriented politics of late Senator Bayo Osinowo for better delivery of dividends of democracy.

The call was made by some of the speakers at the one year remembrance programme organised by friends and associates of the late senator on Tuesday in Lagos.

They said the late Osinowo used the platform of his selfless politics to impact on the people, adding he left a legacy of service to the people.

Director -General of Bayo Osinowo Campaign Organisation , Primate Charles Odugbesi described the late Senator as a generous man who touched the lives of the people of his constituency and beyond.

He said late Osinowo never subscribed to do -or -die politics and that he was a firm believer in playing by the rules.

"What we have come here to do today is to celebrate the achievements and impact made by our late senator and pray for the people he left behind .

"There is no doubt about the fact that our beloved senator was a model of leadership .He was commited to the service of the people and touched do many lives .

"We will continue to celebrate him because he has set great examples for purposeful leadership ",he said.

Odugbesi said he was privileged to serve as the Director -General of his campaign Organisation and that he would cherish that experience forever because of the nice way Osinowo related with him

He noted that politics is about service delivery ,saying that the late senator did not disappoint the people of his constituency while representing them.

Also speaking ,Vice-Chairman of Lagos APC, Ashipa Kaoli Olusanya described Osinowo as a a rare politician filled with the milk of human kindness.

He said during his visit to the senator 's office in Abuja ,he was surprised to see the late Osinowo responding to the needs of many people calling him on phone for assistance .

"People were just calling him on phone for one assistance or the other.He never complained ,instead ,he was begging them to spare little time to get across to them .

"He was just sending cash alerts to people .He had such a large heart with which he had touched lives ",he said .

Olusanya said Osinowo was instrumental to his becoming the APC Vice Chairman and that the senator always gave him all the support as party official

The APC Vice Chairman also said the late senator did well for the people of his constituency and that history will always be kind to him .

Olusanya added that the late Lagos East senator is a model for purposeful leadership , urging leaders to emulate his selflessness to the people

In his remarks ,a former Minister of Works,Sen Adeseye Ogunlewe ,also extoled the virtues of the late senator .

He said Osinowo was always helping people in anyways he could regardless of class or background.

"The late Osinowo was helping people .He did so much for me and my family .He was a man of the people and a leader who played his politics to impact on the people .

"Although he is no more but his achievements and legacies are there for everyone to see.He will be sorely missed "he said.

Prayers were offered for the families of the late senator at the programme, which was attended by APC faithful ,his political associates and people of Lagos East.