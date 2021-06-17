Nigeria: 'Nigeria Must Grow Reserves to Woo Foreign Investors'

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Comercio Partners Limited, an investment and financial advisory company has disclosed that to stimulate activities in the financial market, the country needs to keep growing to attract participation from foreign investors in the fixed income and equities' space.

This was disclosed during a media briefing that had the firm's three Co-Managing Partners in attendance to commemorate the company's fifth anniversary.

The Co-Managing Partner/Head, Trading, Mr. Nnamdi Nwizu, while responding to a question on how to stimulate activities in the financial market, said: "I think we need to keep growing our external reserves again...

"So if we want rates to come back again in the fixed income space to lower levels, which will make it more affordable for corporate investors to come back and start issuing securities again... "

The Co-Managing Partner/ Head, Investment, Tosin Osunkoya, disclosed plans to secure either a commercial or merchant banking licence in the next three years.

"We are looking beyond 2021. The targets we set for ourselves for the next five years is for Comercio Partners to be a one-stop-shop."

MD/CEO, Comercio Partners Capital, Steve Osho, said the company would continue to unfold initiatives to impact its host communities.

"We participated in a crowd-funding company to provide food items, house equipment and materials for the less privileged in the society."

