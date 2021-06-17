Liberia: Fire Guts 4-Bedroom Apartment in Maryland

Just days after his tricycle collided with a motorcycle, leaving two students of the William V.S. Tubman University dead and another admitted at the J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper City, Maryland County, the four-room apartment of Prince Baker, a resident of Pleebo, Maryland County Electoral district#2 has been gutted by fire.

The situation occurred over the weekend, leaving several tenants displaced and properties damaged.

Speaking to this paper during the incident, several residents around the damaged apartment regretted the situation, which they attributed witch-haunting.

Although the actual cause of the fire is yet to be established, sources said the situation was also due to negligent, narrating that it first started on Sunday, June 6, 2021, when the owner of the first room in which the fire began, called an unidentified electrician to electrically recondition her room.The sources added that the electrification was done but on Saturday, June 12, 2021, while tenants were out with their doors locked, smoke emitted from the room in which they electrical repair was conducted.

It later resulted to a blazing fire that community dwellers tried to off but couldn't until the entire four-bedroom apartment, including personal effects burnt to ashes.They said though others may have termed the situation as a witch-haunt the actual cause of the fire could likely be a result of poor wiring.

"For instance, the first time the fire incident occurred on Sunday, an electrician was called but who knows whether the job was done properly?" They said although the proprietor of the damaged apartment hasn't spoken, the situation is worrisome, as he's still underwriting expenses incurred from the tragic motorcycle accident that led to the death of two persons along the Harper-Pleebo highway.

"We thank God although the apartment got burned but nobody died from the incident", they expressed.

Expressing her frustration, a female tenant, Susanne Blanyon, who left her room and went to school that early morning, said it was regrettable to have heard the entire apartment gutted in flames.

She said though all of her belongings burnt, all is well once there is life.

"Let me thank God for everything today, I could've died in this situation, who knows? Although it's painful to lose everything but once there is life there is still hope" Ms Blanyon lamented. For his part, Alphonso Toe, an electrician of the Liberia Electricity Corporation in the county expressed disappointment.

He disclosed that several LEC customers in the county, sometimes failed to contact the corporation whenever they have electrical problems, rather, preferring to call private individuals that claim to be electricians.

Mr. Toe said the LEC Maryland station does not have capacity to provide homes for the victims, but cautioned residents to learn from such mistake and report any problem to the corporation.