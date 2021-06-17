Liberia: 12 TVET Instructors to Depart Liberia for Studies Next Week

Twelve instructors of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are expected to depart the country on July 24, 2021 to study in South Africa, Kenya and Zambia. The twelve TVET instructors are part of 74 Liberians jointly recruited by the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education under the Capacity Building Component of the European Union and Swedish "Youth Rising & Supporting Youth Employment Project.

The cost of the project (targeting the total of 120 TVET teachers) is 32 million dollars; 26 million implemented by UNIDO and 6 million implemented by GIZ in the private sector, affecting Association of Liberian Construction Contractors, Engineering Society of Liberia and Liberian Architect Association.

Beneficiary institutions are: MVTC, Tubman High School, Sinoe Multilateral, Zwedru Multilateral, Cape Palmas High School, BWI, Harbel Multilateral, Business Domestic Occupational Training Center (BDOTC), and the Tumutu Agriculture and Vocational Training Center.

A release from the Ministry of Youth and Sports says the first batch of TVET Instructors are headed to South Africa and will be trained in the category of Welding and Fabrication and make follow-up training in the industry in Vienna, Austria to have a practical understanding of modern equipment brought in country.

Those expected to depart the country next week are Dickerson Harmon, Eddie G. Siaway. T. Isaiah Manwehn, TrokonHney, Abraham Cooper, and Emmanuel Y. Karyee. Others are Charles Davis, Lawrence W. Dolo, Sam, Kermoh, Isaac J. Dukuly, Momo B. Corneh, and Tommy J. Toe, Sr.

Assistant Youth and Sports Minister and Chairman of the project steering committee, Meliaz Z. Sheriff, has lauded the Liberian government and partners for the training opportunity, adding "President George M. Weah's vision to see Liberian Youth get empowered through Technical Vocational Education and

Training (TVET) is well on course". We wish them well as they go out to acquire the relevant skills needed to contribute towards the TVET Sector".

The European Union has been supportive to technical and vocational education in Liberia.

The CDC-led government just assuming leadership in 2018, signed a US$24 million with the EU for Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and the support for civil society.

The agreement sees US$20M for TVET programs while US$4 million aims at strengthening the civil society in the country.

The Monrovia Vocational Training Center, the Booker Washington Institute, the Greenville Multilateral High School and Zwedru Multilateral High School are the four institutions benefiting from this finance agreement.

Also, the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia in April 2021, introduced a weekly nationwide radio discussion program to promote Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The program is known as TVET on Radio.

The weekly 30-minute discussion program is broadcast on the national broadcaster, ELBC 99.9 FM, and live-streamed on the Liberia National Television Facebook page every Thursday at 9:30 am. It is intended to showcase the importance of TVET Education in Liberia and raise public awareness of Liberia's TVET opportunities.