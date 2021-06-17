Liberia: 12 TVET Instructors to Depart Liberia for Studies Next Week

16 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Twelve instructors of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are expected to depart the country on July 24, 2021 to study in South Africa, Kenya and Zambia. The twelve TVET instructors are part of 74 Liberians jointly recruited by the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education under the Capacity Building Component of the European Union and Swedish "Youth Rising & Supporting Youth Employment Project.

The cost of the project (targeting the total of 120 TVET teachers) is 32 million dollars; 26 million implemented by UNIDO and 6 million implemented by GIZ in the private sector, affecting Association of Liberian Construction Contractors, Engineering Society of Liberia and Liberian Architect Association.

Beneficiary institutions are: MVTC, Tubman High School, Sinoe Multilateral, Zwedru Multilateral, Cape Palmas High School, BWI, Harbel Multilateral, Business Domestic Occupational Training Center (BDOTC), and the Tumutu Agriculture and Vocational Training Center.

A release from the Ministry of Youth and Sports says the first batch of TVET Instructors are headed to South Africa and will be trained in the category of Welding and Fabrication and make follow-up training in the industry in Vienna, Austria to have a practical understanding of modern equipment brought in country.

Those expected to depart the country next week are Dickerson Harmon, Eddie G. Siaway. T. Isaiah Manwehn, TrokonHney, Abraham Cooper, and Emmanuel Y. Karyee. Others are Charles Davis, Lawrence W. Dolo, Sam, Kermoh, Isaac J. Dukuly, Momo B. Corneh, and Tommy J. Toe, Sr.

Assistant Youth and Sports Minister and Chairman of the project steering committee, Meliaz Z. Sheriff, has lauded the Liberian government and partners for the training opportunity, adding "President George M. Weah's vision to see Liberian Youth get empowered through Technical Vocational Education and

Training (TVET) is well on course". We wish them well as they go out to acquire the relevant skills needed to contribute towards the TVET Sector".

The European Union has been supportive to technical and vocational education in Liberia.

The CDC-led government just assuming leadership in 2018, signed a US$24 million with the EU for Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and the support for civil society.

The agreement sees US$20M for TVET programs while US$4 million aims at strengthening the civil society in the country.

The Monrovia Vocational Training Center, the Booker Washington Institute, the Greenville Multilateral High School and Zwedru Multilateral High School are the four institutions benefiting from this finance agreement.

Also, the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia in April 2021, introduced a weekly nationwide radio discussion program to promote Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The program is known as TVET on Radio.

The weekly 30-minute discussion program is broadcast on the national broadcaster, ELBC 99.9 FM, and live-streamed on the Liberia National Television Facebook page every Thursday at 9:30 am. It is intended to showcase the importance of TVET Education in Liberia and raise public awareness of Liberia's TVET opportunities.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X