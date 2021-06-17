Kenya: Vera Sidika Confirms She's Pregnant, Plans Party

Vera Sidika says she is excited as she expects her first child.

The socialite, who made her name with a twerking appearance in a music album, shared this announcement by posting a video on Instagram showing her baby bump.

The 31-year old is married to singer Brian Mauzo, and it appears the fruits of this union are beginning to surface.

"An adventure is about to begin. I love you so much my husband Brown Mauzo," she captioned the video.

We are pregnant and we couldn't be more excited! 🥰💃🏻 We decided it was time to add an entertainer to our lil family! We've for sometime, to share our lovely news. We are so excited for this bundle of joy to come into our life and to experience a love far beyond all measures. We are thankful that the Lord chose us to be this baby's parents! @brownmauzo254 🥺🥰❤️

She added: Looks like we'll be shopping for some tiny, little shoes soon 🥰

We will know the gender in A few days God willing 💃🏻Then plan for the gender reveal party in Nairobi," wrote Vera Sidika on Instagram

Sidika's announcement comes months after the couple's one-year anniversary.

Sidika who's known for her signature huge bum appears to have a thing for musicians.

She's previously dated Tanzanian Jimmy Chansa and Kenyan Otile Brown.

Interestingly, the announcement comes two months after Sidika, who relocated to Mombasa from Nairobi so as to probably be closer to her hubby, publicly denied news she is expecting.

At the time, via her Instagram live feed, the socialite even went as far as lifting her top and flaunting a flat stomach to prove her point.