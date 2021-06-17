Kenya: Bahati Responds to Claims He 'Stole' Song

17 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Did singer Kevin Bahati get some tips for his new song from a Rwandan singer without permission?

It's the question netizens have been asking, and luckily, the Machozi hitmaker has offered some sort of feedback.

Bahati recently released a collabo hit with Nadia Mukami titled Pete Yangu but those who claim to be in the know say the original words could have been from a singer named Butera Knowles, released five years ago.

In his rebuttal, Bahati suggests the accusations are the work of haters.

"It's normal," he said.

When you are no #1, every other number will envy and try to hate on you because they don't understand why god has chosen you and not them.

The two songs have a striking resemblance, especially with the tempo and beats. The choruses also strike a familiar tone.

That notwithstanding, Pete Yangu has received a great response from the public with close to half a million views on Youtube barely a week since it hit the airwaves.

Media personalities Eric Omondi, Nameless, MC Jesse, Jua Kali, Otile Brown and Nyashinki are among those that attended Bahati's album launch.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

