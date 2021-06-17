Zimbabwe: IMF Projects 6pc GDP Growth for Zim

17 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe's economy is expected to grow by 6 percent this year on the back of a bumper harvest, increased energy production and resumption of greater manufacturing and construction activities, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

In a statement yesterday after a virtual staff visit led by Mr Dhaneshwar Ghura from June 1 to 15 to discuss recent economic developments and the economic outlook, the IMF team said Zimbabwe had demonstrated resilience in the face of Covid-19 and other shocks such as Cyclone Idai and a protracted drought.

"Despite the authorities' timely actions to support the most vulnerable groups and businesses during the pandemic, real GDP contracted by 4 percent in 2020, after a 6 percent decline in 2019. "However, an economic recovery is underway in 2021, with real GDP expected to grow by about 6 percent, reflecting a bumper agricultural output, increased energy production, and the resumption of greater manufacturing and construction activities," said Mr Ghura.

During the virtual visit, the IMF team met Government officials.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X