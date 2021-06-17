Liberia: Alexander B. Cummings Model Science & Technology School Gives Scholarship and Prizes to First Science Fair Winners

Monrovia — The Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School (ABCMSTS) has awarded fabulous prizes to the winners of its first-ever Science Fair held at the School over the weekend.

The winners were selected by panel of judges comprising of scientists, educators and business people, among others following a rigorous vetting process.

Announcing the winners on Wednesday, the school's Principal, Cheryl Flah-Kiahon declared student Favor Wonders Shatamon as the first place winner of the competition with his project focusing on Multi- Function Pointer Pen. As the first winner, Shatamon will be given a one-year scholarship, covering uniform and registration.

She also announced Francis Sloan, Kennedy Gabriel, Patrick T. Banipaul, Jr, all of the same group as 2nd place winner with their project on the construction of a mini electric stove.

Students J. Adolphus Swen, Victoria Lawo Sumo and Kelvin P. Onyeka were crowned as third winner with the experiment on how to keep ice from melting for a longer time.

Speaking to reporters, student Shatamon thanked his parents for the support, and dedicated his success to God, adding despite submitting his project late, God guided him to success.

Explaining his multi-function pointer pen project, he indicated that the pen can be used to perform several tasks on the phone.

He disclosed that it is also used to mark papers, hold online classes during Covid-19 and conduct power point presentation.

"I thought about other things that could work on the phone like human fingers. I tried stick and it didn't work, so I tried magnet and the magnet work," he said.

"So I decided to make the magnet in the way that it won't cause damage on the phone screen and it didn't cause damage, and it was also excellent for correcting papers and playing games."

Shatamon said he wants to become a robotic and electrical engineer to help build society and encouraged his peers to be focused and do what they believe in.

The ABCMSTS' maiden science fair was held last Friday. It was organized under the theme: "Channeling Curiosity and Ingenuity to Invent," showcasing science projects undertaken by the students.

The fair was sponsored by the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF), the Royal Grand Hotel and Aqua Life Mineral Water Company.

The event, streamed live by FPA, saw students demonstrating principles in the field of biology, chemistry, physics, the environment, and engineering. The fair showcased exhibitions from a select group of technological companies in Liberia as well as exhibitions from the Chemistry Department of the University of Liberia.

Speaking at the award event, the wife of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Mrs. Theresa Cummings said it was encouraging to see students performing unique science projects.

Mrs. Cummings said although she was not part of the process, the exceptional performance of the students made it difficult for the judges to choose the three best winners.

She expressed hope that in the near future, science fairs will be held at all schools in Liberia for the kids to showcase their creativity and innovation.

"It shows us that we have a bright future for our children in Liberia and we have to support them in any way we can," she said.

"We are just trying to showcase what our children can do. We have talents here. We have smart children here. We will be able to showcase to the whole country our potential and it is our goal to get behind our children to push them."