Liberia: Several Students to Benefit From the Chamber of Commerce Employment Scheme

Monrovia — Over five hundred (500) college/university graduates are to benefit from an employment program through the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC).

Under the Special Employment Scheme successful candidates shall be initially placed on a definite employment contract for six months to one year, with a probational period of three months in accordance with the Decent Work Act (DWA), reviewable biannually by the employer to ascertain performance to the satisfaction of the employer.

To kickstart the program the LCC, has concluded a Landmark Tripartite Agreement between the Government of Liberia (GOL), the Business Community and the LCC to create employment opportunities for deserving young Liberian men and women.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on Tuesday 2nd June 2021 under the signature of the Minister of Labor, Hon. Charles H. Gibson and the President of the Chamber, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh; the Chamber, through its membership, will endeavor to create a minimum of five hundred (500) vacancies for qualified Liberian college/university graduates to be employed by members of the Chamber within sixty (60) days after the signing of this MOU.

This joint initiative is aimed at ensuring that qualified Liberians are given first preference to vacancies and employment opportunities by the business community.

The MOU stipulates that at any performance reviewing period the employer may terminate the employment contract based on expressed reasonable dissatisfaction with the performance of the employee who will then be immediately replaced. Said termination shall not amount to a breach of employment contract, and the employer shall be absorbed of all liabilities, injuries and claims that may be levied by the employee.

All successful candidates/employees under this scheme shall be made to sign a waiver underlining these conditions. The contract shall also be governed by the DWA and all provisions in respect of summary termination shall be applicable. That the minimum gross salaries to be paid to each of those to be employed under this Special Employment Scheme shall be USD$350.00 (Three Hundred Fifty United States Dollars) per month, which will be tax deductible in accordance with the laws of Liberia.

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has been an influential force for businesses in the Republic of Liberia since 1951, when created by an Act of Legislation. LCC is Liberia's oldest and most representative institution advocating the business interest of a very diverse private sector, representing over 300 companies and business associations. LCC is also the representative of Employers under the tripartite arrangement with the Government of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LCC's mission is tobe the most representative business association and trusted voice of the private sector (employers), and the lead advocate for reforms that contribute to the creation of an enabling and conducive environment for commerce, industry, trade, and agriculture. LCC is also dedicated to building the capacity of the private sector and promoting commerce, industry, trade, and agriculture.

The Chamber will continue to engage, coordinate, and collaborate with government, in promoting and supporting economic development opportunities to encourage business investment, attract new business, create jobs and provide the foundation for a sustainable and vibrant private sector as evidenced by signing of this MOU.

Through this renewed collaboration with the Government, the Chamber will continue to play a pivotal role in resolving issues relative to its members. In this light, the Chamber and the Minister of Commerce, have agreed to hold regular monthly meetings to discuss issues and concerns.

To enable the Chamber to adequately carry out it functions, the Chamber also calls on the government to make it mandatory that all businesses in Liberia become members of the Chamber. That is, during the registration of a new business or renewal of an existing business, the business must first be registered as a member of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.