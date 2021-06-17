Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Author Organizes 2-Day 'Free Intellectual Book Conference' to Feat Authors

Monrovia — Ambassador Dr. Paul Sky Berry along with his Faith Foundation Liberia (FFL), is expected to host a 2-day 'free intellectual book conference, which will feature Liberian and international authors. This is one of the sponsored events of Dr. Berry, who is the author of The Lead to Impactful Leadership, a bestseller.

The confab will bring together fiction and nonfiction writers, journalists, artists, poets, publishers, professors, teachers, students, and literacy advocates for 48 hours of professional conversation in the literary hall of Dr. Berry's Faith Foundation in the ELWA Community, Paynesville.

His conferences are always open to the public. Due to COVID-19, this year's conference will take place with few attendees in person and others joining from around the world via zoom.

Dr. Berry told this newspaper that it is part of his foundation, partners, and family's way of identifying with intellectual Liberians during these challenging times. "We want to engage more people to write books and tell stories that will transform and positively contribute to building a strong educational system," Dr. Berry stated.

Amb. Berry, founder & executive director of Faith Foundation, has engaged other authors, including Liberians, who are set to be part of the team, to inspire emerging writers. According to him, these important guests have agreed to support and give back to humanity through this conference.

Among the guests, who, too, are authors, and will be present include Dr. Trokon R. Jackson, Dr. Philip V. Saywrayne III, Apostle Richard E. Aregbor, Rev. Alexander Morlu, Rev. G. Thomas Dowie, Mr. Sam E. Hare, Jr, Mr. Benedict Tokpa Danuweli, Ms. Siatta L. A. Gray and Ms. Serenon S. M. Potter. Dr. Clarence Pearson, Rev. J.C. Mulbah and Mrs. Massah Esther Saffa-Bangura, who is CEO/founder of Universal Achievers both in the USA and Africa, will join via zoom.

Dr. Berry, the lead organizer of the conference, and an award-winning author, has just completed another of his master classes on management and leadership -- The Lead to Impactful Leadership. It was published in March 2021, and it is currently being distrusted worldwide on Amazon, iBook, Google bookstores and most international book distribution platforms. Other books written by Dr. Berry include Strategic Thinking for Management and Leadership Success, The Benefit of Falls & Failures, Resisting Against the Failed Systems, Running Away to The Unexpected and Quality Industrial Safety Management Tools.

Most of the proceeds from his books, are used toward humanitarian and education projects in Liberia and other parts of Africa.

His hope is that Africans will work smartly and keep praying for God's mercies to free their continent from these difficult circumstances.

Over the years, his Faith Foundation Liberia's Educational Empowerment Project has caused him to dedicate his life and resources to providing scholarships for students across Liberia and in other parts of Africa. His approach focuses on enabling underprivileged children to realize their potential by giving them educational opportunities.

For him, the holistic growth of every child matters. For many years, Dr. Berry's Foundation has hosted a national children's program. During those programs, the Foundation usually provides its amusement park equipment, allowing the children to enjoy inflatable bounce castles and slides. Most of the playground items are completely out of the reach of all the kids. Free food, drinks and others are provided to the children.

In October of 2018 and 2019, Faith Foundation hosted the biggest leadership seminars in Monrovia, with over 1400 participants receiving certificates in Management and Leadership. Dr. Berry brought in three professors and professional trainers in international leadership for the seminars.

According to him, the Management and Leadership annual seminar is an action to train leaders who lead by making others powerful. Dr. Berry recognizes that education is the only way for the poor and needy to escape poverty. Knowing that education plays a fundamental role in individual, community, and national development.

He further told this newspaper that sometime this year, his Foundation will host the African Leadership Summit in Liberia. "We are going to be bringing in leaders and professors from across the globe to impart professional leadership skills in people in Liberia and Africa," he stated.

In addition to the two-day intellectual book conference set for June 26 and 27, 2021, Dr. Berry's Faith Foundation Liberia team, in March 2021, distributed learning materials to schools.

According to Dr. Berry, they are also planning to provide more books, shoes, clothing, and some food items to schools around Monrovia, ahead of the conference.

"We have dispatched our team to collect data from schools where there are a lot of underprivileged in need. During these difficult times, we are giving to impact ordinary underprivilege Liberians," he stated.

Amb. Dr. Berry's Foundation continues to promote humanitarian work for the underprivileged and provide more support to people living under difficult circumstances. His approach focuses on enabling underprivileged students to realize their potential by giving them educational opportunities.

He and his team believe that no child was born to suffer that is why they are providing for children living under difficult circumstances.

"Unprivileged children/students are part of the future; they are the people we are depending on for sustainable growth of institutions that will transform the world and make it a better place," he further told this newspaper.

He added: "That is why Amb. Dr. Paul Sky Berry Faith Foundation is supporting them to have a brighter future. We must teach and transform them. If they get the wrong teachings, they are going to have nothing to contribute to the future."

For 15 years, Dr. Berry and his team expand educational opportunities to reach the most marginalized children and families living in remote locations. His Foundation helps them access and complete academy education, some are provided with vocational training.

Faith Foundation Liberia hosts yearly back-to-school program, which includes competitions that give young students the opportunity to win cash to purchase uniforms, books and other school equipment in preparation to head back to their schools.