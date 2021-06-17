Ethiopia: Office Urges Media to Enhance Role in HIV/Aids Prevention,

BISHOFTU- To prevent and control the spread of HIV/AIDs, Media should enhance its role in this end, said Addis Ababa City Administration HIV/AIDs Prevention and Control Office.

The Office held discussion with Journalists yesterday on the role of Media on the prevention and control of HIV/AIDs. During the discussion, the office 's Multisectoral Response Director Felekech Andarge said that although the spread rate of HIV/AIDs is falling from time to time , it still needs integrated work with all a actors particularly Media.

Media have a vital role to create awareness about HIV/AIDs prevention and control methods by making human interest stories to the general public and can influence positively, she added. "HIV/AIDs is a disease of poverty. To come up with effective behavioral change and to prevent the spread of it, media should take their part. Because it should not leave to a single government and all actors in the area need to step up participation in the endeaovers."

The office advisor Zimam Tebeje on her part said that Media have a social responsibility rather than profit/income generate. "Clap in one hand is not effective without the support of the other. So all citizen have a burden to develop social and economy of the country by preventing and control the spread of HIV/AIDs."

She added that we have to save youth through teaching them by using various social media. Currently due to lack of attention to the spread of the virus , many productive citizens are vulnerable. So integration work with all actors is essential, Zimam stated.