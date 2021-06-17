Ethiopian Diasporas Launch 'Elect Ethiopia' Campaign

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopians in the Diaspora announced that they have launched 'Elect Ethiopia' campaign with a view to supporting the national efforts towards a successful conduct of the 6th General Elections and realizing overwhelming public participation in the polls.

Campaign Chief Coordination Zekarias Getachew told local media that they employed the campaign to hit two birds with a single stone and enhancing the electorate's awareness about the importance of the elections is the first target. The campaign would also have equal importance to counter the unjustified pressure some interest groups want to cast in Ethiopia's attempts to democratic transition of power.

"Though we cannot directly participate in the elections, we could significantly contribute our role in encouraging the active involvement of our fellow brothers and siters back home in the elections through the powerful communication tools including social media." It is planned to address 500, 000 Ethiopian Diasporas in the campaign and each member of the Diaspora is expected to inform five Ethiopians, mostly family and friends living here to vote in June 21, 2021.

Noting the active involvement of some interest groups to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the approaching elections and others querying for the indefinite postponement of the polls, Zekarias said that concerted efforts of all Ethiopians are crucial to curtail the destructive activities.

Ethio-America Civil Council Communication Director Merhatsidek Abebe said on his part that the campaign is the response of Ethiopian Diasporas to tackle any attempts to disrupt the elections and mobilize the active involvement of their fellow countermen to elect their representatives. Encouraging public's activate participation in the forthcoming elections is a guarantee for Ethiopia's peaceful existence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cognizant of the pivotal role the approaching elections would play in building a democratic culture in Ethiopia and its importance to transform the country to peace and stability, the Diaspora have been working tirelessly to the peaceful conduct of the polls, Merhatsidek elaborated.

"Ethiopia has attracted the attention of the international community on various issues and the 6th General Elections is what notably garner the focus of global players towards the country. We have made every effort to help our country of birth to make the polls democratic, free, fair and credible."

Mentioning government's achievements in the establishment of self-governing Electoral Board and other democratic institutions including judicial independence are overlooked by some interest groups, he noted that the groups are hugely engaged to prevent democratic elections and to tarnish the process.

Free, fair and democratic elections is crucial to avert the current signs of disorder and instability and it is also an ideal opportunity to form the government in public's will. Accordingly, all members of the Ethiopian Diaspora should stand shoulder with shoulder to help their country-of-origin to conduct exemplary election through awesome public involvement, the director remarked.