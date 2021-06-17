Ethiopia Commits to Blanket Humanitarian Access

17 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse

ADDIS ABABA - The Government of Ethiopia has granted blanket humanitarian access across Tigray State to international aid agencies operating in the area, country's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN said.

Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie tweeted that the government's full commitment to investigate allegations of human rights violations. The ambassador provided updates on the government's effort to address all humanitarian logistics throughout the state.

Ethiopia has a longstanding commitment to safety and protection of refugees during this time of pandemic. The ambassador disproved the narrative claiming deploying famine as a weapon against the people of Tigray.

In a related development, Chief of the Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) General Birhanu Jula expressed readiness to work closely with federal and state security agencies and other pertinent actors to ensure the safety of humanitarian supply to Tigray.

During his discussion with WFP officials recently, General Birhanu stated that the army has been exerting maximum efforts to ensure the safety of humanitarian response and enable aid agencies access to the needy people.

A committee composed of ENDF, Ministry of Peace, Tigray Interim Administration, international and local humanitarian organizations has been established with a view to facilitating the smooth provision of emergency and sustainable support, the officer pointed out.

The Chief of Staff highlighted that the federal government and the Interim Administration have been working closely to rehabilitate and rebuild Tigray. General Birhanu also affirmed to officials of the WFP that the necessary measures will be taken to create a favorable environment for the provision of humanitarian support.

Several social services, including health and education, have been restored and became operational, it was learnt. Likewise, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) recently affirmed unfettered access to humanitarian actors to operate in all parts of Tigray.

MoFA Spokesperson, Dina Mufti, stated that the challenge at hand is related to issues of capacity and resource. "What actually makes a real difference is for partners to make a timely and effective response to the international appeal by availing more resources."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X