South Africa: Prasa Reloaded - Capture and Corruption At Zim's Roads Agency

16 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

In a report, Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe, published by Maverick Citizen in February 2021, one of the case studies is of the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) patron-client network. The report pointed out that 'Zinara manages the largest amount of public money outside of the National Budget. It does so with very little transparency or oversight from Parliament. This makes it a target for corruption.'

Hot on the heels of this report, on 22 April, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Zimbabwe's Parliament tabled its 57-page report of an investigation the PAC conducted into Zinara. The tabling of this report had been delayed after MDC MP Tendai Biti, the former chairperson of the committee, was removed as a Member of Parliament in March. At the time, Biti told Daily Maverick that his removal had prevented him from tabling the report which he said "will show cartels. This time white cartels."

Zinara and a private company, Univern (also known as Southern Region Trading Co), which was the recipient of a number of controversial tenders from Zinara, featured in the Maverick Citizen report. After publication, this drew the ire of Zanu-PF MP Supa Mandiwanzira, who insisted that he has nothing to...

