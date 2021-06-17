South Africa: Restructuring the Government - a President, Nine Ministers and a Band of DGs Are All That's Needed

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

With crucial reforms to state-owned aviation and energy done and dusted, the next urgent must is action to realise that much-promised, but still elusive, efficient developmental state. Restructuring must break entrenched networks of state patronage, inefficiency and delivery failure.

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first pledges in office on 16 February 2018 was the reconfiguration of government so "the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources".

Over the past three years, that has been focused on shifting executive power into the Presidency -- think Operation Vulindlela with the National Treasury, the Project Management Office, and the Infrastructure and Investment Office.

This strategic move is bolstered as Ramaphosa chairs various coordinating structures, including the State-Owned Entities Council, the Presidential Coordinating Council with premiers and mayors, and the Infrastructure Coordination Council. Similar structures exist on climate change, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and investment, alongside a series of advisory working committees.

All of this, alongside the increasing role of Operation Vulindlela, underlines two structural reforms and policy changes: the recent sale of 51% in national airliner SAA and the upping to 100MW of the embedded...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X