Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Maiduguri, Commissions Projects

17 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

President Buhari is in Borno State on a one-day visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on a one-day working visit.

The president, whose aircraft landed at the Maiduguri International airport at 9:45 a.m., is accompanied by top officials of his government.

The Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, was on ground to receive the visitors alongside all the security service chiefs, who arrived in the city on Thursday.

The president is visiting Borno for the first time in 13 months since his last visit on February 12, 2020, when he was booed by some angry residents irked by worsening insecurity in the state.

Mr Zulum, in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, called on residents to go out in masse to welcome the president. Stopping short of begging them not to embarrass the number one citizen the way they did in February last year, Mr Zulum appealed to the people to recognise all the good works the president has done for the state in the last six years.

All markets were ordered to remain closed during the visit until the departure of the president scheduled for 2 p.m.

The president was immediately driven out of the airport to the site of the newly established Vocational Training Center at Njimtilo, a community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, where he cut the tape for the commissioning of the institution.

The president left the centre at 10:40 a.m. for the new Borno State University, where he commissioned the Senate Building.

Details later...

