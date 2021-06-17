Mali: French Troops Capture High-Ranking Islamic State Fighter in Mali

17 June 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

French forces in Mali have captured a man they describe as a "high-ranking fighter of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara". Dadi Ould Chouaib, also known as Abou Dardar, was arrested on 11 June in the "tri-border" region between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Dadi Ould Chouaib was carrying "an automatic weapon, a night vision telescope, a combat vest, a telephone and a radio", but surrendered without resistance.

He was located during a helicopter sweep as part of a joint mission between troops from France's Barkhane operation and Nigerien forces.

Niger's army said in a statement late Wednesday that the joint operation, launched on 8 June, had led to a clash Tuesday with "armed terrorists" which left one Nigerien soldier and 12 terrorists dead.

Suspect in Mali market mutilation

Dadi Ould Chouaib was formerly a member of the Al-Qaeda-linked Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO), many of whose fighters joined Islamic State in the Greater Sahara".

First arrested in 2014, he was handed over to Malian authorities.

He was one of around 200 jihadist prisoners released in October 2020 in exchange for four hostages, including French aid worker Sophie Petronin.

He is suspected of having been one of the armed men who mutilated three people at a market in Tin Hama in northern Mali on 2 May, cutting off their hands and feet, according to local sources.

Welcome news for Emmanuel Macron

The arrest will come as welcome news for France, after President Emmanuel Macron promised in February to step up efforts to target the commanders of jihadist groups in the Sahel region.

France is the former colonial power in all three "tri-border" countries.

Macron recently announced that France will wind down its 5,100-strong Barkhane force, which has battled jihadists in the Sahel for the past eight years.

The French leader said earlier this month that he sees France's future presence as being part of the so-called Takuba international task force in the Sahel, in which "hundreds" of French soldiers would form the "backbone".

It would mean the closure of French bases and the use of special forces who would be focused on anti-terror operations and military training, he said.

But Macron's plans have fuelled fears that certain areas of the Sahel, in particular northern Mali, will pass completely into the hands of jihadist groups, as local authorities appear unable to restore their grip on the region.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X