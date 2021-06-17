South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Status of Limpopo Dams

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly state of reservoirs report shows that Limpopo's provincial water storage is at a stable level although there is a slight decrease to 87.0% this week from last week's 87.1%. This means that the province has 1 127.8 cubic metres out of a capacity of 1 296.8 cubic metres stored in its reservoirs.

Most of the dams have surpassed their capacity and this is a remarkable improvement from last year when the provincial water storage was at a low of 71.6% during this period.

In Vhembe District, Nandoni Dam supplied by Levhuvhu River, has decreased to 101.1% this week from 101.2% last week. The dam was 100.8% full last year at this time. Vondo Dam has also decreased to 100.1% this week, from last week's 100.3%.

De Hoop Dam in Steelpoort, which supplies the community of Sekhukhune and the local mining industries, has seen a decrease to 98.1% this week. Last week it was sitting at 99.0%, a big improvement from last year's 95.5% at this time. Flag Boshielo Dam, used to be at its full capacity level but is now going on a downward spiral, recording 91.6% this week from 92.2% last week. The dam recorded 100.3%. last year at this time.

Ebenezer Dam in Groot Letaba, which supplies majority of the communities around Polokwane, has remained unchanged this week with 100.3%. A huge improvement from last year when it stood at 16.4% at this time.

Mokolo Dam in Mokolo River remains full at 100.0% this week, albeit a slight decline from 100.1% last week. It was sitting at 57.5% last year at this time.

Tzaneen Dam which supplies water to farmers for irrigation in the area has also seen a slight decrease from last week's 100.5% to 100.4% this week. This dam was at a low of 26.1% last year at this time.

Middle Letaba Dam is at a critically low level of 9.8% this week compared to last week's 10.8%. This is still a paltry improvement compared to 3.0% recorded last year at this time. Doorndraai Dam in Sterk River which is also at its low levels has declined to 40.8% this week compared to last week's 41.0%, an improvement compared to when it declined to 11.5% last year at this time.

The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on water consumers in the province to continue using water sparingly, as the dams continue to decrease week on week. Water users are reminded that water remains a scarce resource in the country and needs to be preserved at all costs.