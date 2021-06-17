Rwanda: Three Health Clinics Closed in Kigali

The Ministry of Health on Thursday, June 16, temporarily closed three health clinics based in Kigali in a move it said was triggered by irregularities in their operation.

They include Gasabo-based Isangano Clinic, Sante Clinic Nyarugenge, and famous Polyclinique le Bon Berger in Kicukiro District.

The closure was informed by the general inspection which exposed some irregularities in the health clinics, the ministry said in a tweet.

Without revealing details official sources from the ministry told The New Times that the private clinics had for long been associated with poor hygiene and sanitation, which triggered public complaints.

The source said that a section of ordinary members of the public wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health asking it to force the clinics to improve their services.

This triggered an inspection, which among others, resulted in a temporary closure to ensure that standard guidelines are adhered to.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe