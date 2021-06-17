Rwanda: Three Health Clinics Closed in Kigali

17 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Ministry of Health on Thursday, June 16, temporarily closed three health clinics based in Kigali in a move it said was triggered by irregularities in their operation.

They include Gasabo-based Isangano Clinic, Sante Clinic Nyarugenge, and famous Polyclinique le Bon Berger in Kicukiro District.

The closure was informed by the general inspection which exposed some irregularities in the health clinics, the ministry said in a tweet.

Without revealing details official sources from the ministry told The New Times that the private clinics had for long been associated with poor hygiene and sanitation, which triggered public complaints.

The source said that a section of ordinary members of the public wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health asking it to force the clinics to improve their services.

This triggered an inspection, which among others, resulted in a temporary closure to ensure that standard guidelines are adhered to.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X