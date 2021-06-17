Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Seeks to Host Afrobasket Women Zone V Qualifiers

17 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda could host the Women's African Basketball Championship qualifiers slated next month. The development was confirmed by the federation's vice President Richard Nyirishema in an interview with Times Sport on Wednesday, June 16.

The Afrobasket qualifiers were expected to take place in Egypt from July 5 through 10 but the country's basketball federation refused to host it.

"We have sent our request to the international basketball federation telling them we want to host the Women's African Basketball Championship qualifiers next month. We have all the requirements," said Nyirishema

He added "We are still waiting for an answer from FIBA in regard to whether we will be the hosts. We have proposed to them July 12 to 17 as the dates that would be comfortable for us to host the competition."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the women's national basketball team entered a residential camp for intensive training as they prepare for qualifiers of the Africa Women's Basketball Championship.

The 17-player provisional squad comprises 12 from the domestic league and five who play abroad, mostly in the United States.

Countries that have confirmed participation are; Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Egypt and Uganda more countries are expected to confirm their participation.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X