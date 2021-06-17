South Africa: Still Silent, Dd Mabuza's 2022 Clock Is Ticking

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While the ANC has many people who provide much public evidence that could be used to divine their agendas and priorities, one of the key national figures is largely silent. Deputy President David Mabuza says very little in public, conducts no interviews and gives the impression he will answer questions only when legally obliged to, in Parliament.

Deputy President David Mabuza is a crucial figure, occupying key roles in two of the biggest challenges that the government is facing: the vaccination roll-out and Eskom. And still there is almost complete silence from him.

What are his plans for the future, and does he believe that he has a role to play in the ANC after next year's National Conference? While it is obviously too early to say, there is evidence that he may have lost some of the power and leverage that he had, which got him into this current position in the first place.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mabuza answered questions in the National Council of Provinces as part of his legal obligation to do so as deputy president. He took questions about the vaccine roll-out, Eskom and municipalities.

It was a reminder of how seldom he speaks in public,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X