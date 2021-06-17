South Africa: Still Silent, Dd Mabuza's 2022 Clock Is Ticking

analysis

While the ANC has many people who provide much public evidence that could be used to divine their agendas and priorities, one of the key national figures is largely silent. Deputy President David Mabuza says very little in public, conducts no interviews and gives the impression he will answer questions only when legally obliged to, in Parliament.

Deputy President David Mabuza is a crucial figure, occupying key roles in two of the biggest challenges that the government is facing: the vaccination roll-out and Eskom. And still there is almost complete silence from him.

What are his plans for the future, and does he believe that he has a role to play in the ANC after next year's National Conference? While it is obviously too early to say, there is evidence that he may have lost some of the power and leverage that he had, which got him into this current position in the first place.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mabuza answered questions in the National Council of Provinces as part of his legal obligation to do so as deputy president. He took questions about the vaccine roll-out, Eskom and municipalities.

It was a reminder of how seldom he speaks in public,...