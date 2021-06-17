Nigeria: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Will Be Different for Team Nigeria - Minister

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has assured that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be quite eventful for Team Nigeria, saying everything has been done to motivate the athletes to excel.

Dare, who spoke to CNN Zain Asher, said Team Nigeria's athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Games are being powered through Public Private Partnership initiative.

"I want to assure you that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is going to be different because we have seen through our public private partnership our Athletes been adopted and supported both financially and their welfare has been taken care of. That is how we have excellent performances. We want to surpass the feat of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in Tokyo," Dare said.

On the safety of the athletes due to the current spike of COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, he said; "There is a Nigerian Olympics Committee just like every country has an Olympics Committee. This Ministry and the government have been working closely with the IOC, NOC and the Japanese government through the Japanese Ambassador. We do know that there is an IOC guideline and book on COVID-19 and we are keyed to that to ensure the safety of our athletes."

"Most importantly, we are looking at the vaccination of our athletes. We are also looking at the 14-day guideline to get the COVI-19 test before Tokyo opens for the Olympics. All Olympics- bound athletes have taken their first shot of the vaccine. Though the IOC has said vaccination is an option, we will make sure all our athletes take the two shots. We have received massive support from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19," he assured.