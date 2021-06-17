Nigeria: There's a Lot of Work to Be Done, Buhari Charges Troops

17 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged troops to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity "because there's a lot of work to be done."

He stated this while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

He assured the armed forces of more procurement of armaments.

Buhari arrived at Maimalari parade ground at exactly 11:30am and was received by the combined bands of army and the police.

"We should not allow our adversaries or criminal elements undermine our sovereignty."

"While I commend you, let me tell you that there is still a lot of work to be done in the North East, West and entire country."

Buhari immediately moved to the place where wounded soldiers were being treated.

Empathising with them, the president asked a series of questions.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Acting Theatre Commander of Hadin Kai counter-insurgency operation, Maj Gen. FO. Omogwui, described the visit as a "unique and morale booster" for the frontline troops.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X