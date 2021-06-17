Nigeria: There's a Lot of Work to Be Done, Buhari Charges Troops

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged troops to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity "because there's a lot of work to be done."

He stated this while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

He assured the armed forces of more procurement of armaments.

Buhari arrived at Maimalari parade ground at exactly 11:30am and was received by the combined bands of army and the police.

"We should not allow our adversaries or criminal elements undermine our sovereignty."

"While I commend you, let me tell you that there is still a lot of work to be done in the North East, West and entire country."

Buhari immediately moved to the place where wounded soldiers were being treated.

Empathising with them, the president asked a series of questions.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Acting Theatre Commander of Hadin Kai counter-insurgency operation, Maj Gen. FO. Omogwui, described the visit as a "unique and morale booster" for the frontline troops.