Nigeria: Davido Appointed As Maison Martell's Ambassador

17 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

Nigeria's singer-songwriter, Davido, has been named the brand ambassador of the great cognac houses, Maison Martell and its new "Standout Swift".

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, will become an international ambassador for Cognac House with which he shares a sense of freedom and audacity. This, the brand said, would pave the way for others and create a legacy for future generations.

For Martell, a "Standout Swift" is someone who challenges convention and opens the way for others - and Davido certainly has that power. "Davido and Martell is above all the story of an encounter.

"Davido is fired by the same creative energy as Martell. His songs are a way for him to express his unique talent and his bold personality and - above and beyond that - to speak for his generation," says César Giron, CEO of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët.

Like Martell, Davido is creating a legacy that starts - but does not end - with him. "I am proud to go on this incredible adventure with Martell, as I know we are pursuing the same goal: opening the way for others, each within our own creative field. We share the same idea that we rise by lifting others."

Through my songs, he expressed, I want to show the new generation that anything is possible. "That's what I love about Martell's history and expertise: the capacity to continually reinvent tradition," says Davido.

Meanwhile, as the oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations.

"For Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the collaboration with Davido represents a major step that will contribute to further raising the profile of contemporary Nigerian culture and bringing it to a worldwide audience," says Sola Oke, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

The new Martell Blue Swift campaign featuring Davido will be unveiled later this year.

Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

