Nigeria: Buhari, On Official Visit, Arrives Borno to Rousing Welcome

Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, is agog for President Muhammadu Buhari's official visit to the state.

The president is in the state for a day official visit where he is expected to assess the security situation in the North-east, which has been battling with Boko Haram crisis for 12 years now.

Also in Maiduguri, the president is expected to commission some projects he sponsored in the state to address the relocation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and some of the projects built by Governor Babagana Zulum.

The president touched down at the Nigeria Air Force Base in Maiduguri at 10.15 am where he was welcomed by the governor and other dignitaries.

Driving through the town in a long convoy, he was warmly received by an array of students, civil servants and other section of the society who have lined the streets.

President Buhari has already started commissioning projects in the town and he is later expected to visit the palace of the Shehu of Borno and to have a meeting with the service chiefs who arrived the town on Wednesday ahead of the Commander-in-Chief.