Kenya: Kipyegon Eases to Victory As Omanyala, Otieno Set Up 100m Final Showdown

Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon easily sealed her place at the Tokyo Olympic Games after she eased off to victory in women's 1,500m during the Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

Chepng'etich clocked 4 minutes and 02.10 seconds to beat Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet in 4:04.62 as the two athletes qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games.

The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok settled third in.4:05.54. Chepng'etich and Chebet are the only women to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 1,500m.

"All I wanted was to win today and fully focus on how I will defend my title," said Chepng'etich. "There is still a lot of work to do despite running my personal best in the Florence Diamond League."

Chepng'etich said she hopes to be ready on time to battle World 1,500m champion Sifan Hassan. "Facing her is something that I love. She pushes me to the limit and I hope for a good race once we head to the Olympics Games," said Chepng'etich.

"I reached the semi-finals in 2016 Rio but I now want to reach the final in Tokyo. Any medal will do for me but I want to work on my last 200m," said Chebet.

Africa Games 400m hurdles champion Vanice Kerubo from Police and Kenya Defence Forces' Wiseman Were won women 100m hurdles and men's 100m hurdles at the trials but failed to qualify for the Olympics.

Vanice Kerubo clocked 15.32 beating teammate Veronica Kerubo to second place in 15.75 as Agnes Mutindi from Southern came in third in 16.85.

Were, the World Relays shuttle mixed relay bronze medallist, timed 14.06 to win but was outside the qualifying time of 13.32.

Hellen Syombua, who has qualified in 400m for the Olympics, and Joan Cherono all from Police won their respective 400m semi-finals in 53.36 and 54.33 respectively.

Cleophas Kipruto from KDF and Prisons ' Stanley Mutunga clocked 46.03 and 46.49 respectively to win men's 400m semifinals.

The 100m national record holder Mark Otieno and fastest man in the country Ferdinand Omanyala cracked 10.29secs and 10.12 set up a potentially explosive 100m final after they won win their respective men's 100m semifinals.