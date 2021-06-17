Kenya: Kasait, Obiri Book Tokyo Olympics Slots in 5000m

17 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Lilian Kasait stunned World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri to win women's 5,000m race during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

After running in a pack for the better part of the race, Kasait of Kenya Prisons led at the bell to shrug off a late charge from Obiri of Kenya Defence Forces to win in 14 minutes and 53.18 seconds.

Obiri, the Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, settled second in 14:52.19. Obiri and Kasait claimed the first two automatic places to the Tokyo Olympics.

Late entrant, World 10,000m bronze medallist, Agnes Jebet came in third in 14:53.91.

"I'm happy with my second position and I will be working hard in the next few weeks," said Obiri. "People are wondering why my recent performance isn't as good but all is well having healed from an injury. It feels good now."

Kasait thanked God for winning what she described as a tough race.

"I knew we had some of the best competing in the distance. I wanted to make the team and I'm glad because this is my first time I'll be competing in the Olympic Games," said Kasait.

Kasait said she is now eying a podium place at the Games. "I retreated to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County where I have been training ahead of the trials," said Kasait. "I thank God I have been injury free to realise my dream of competing in the Olympics."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X